F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 79.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,132.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 345 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Barclays increased their price target on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total value of $1,022,025.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,588.50. This trade represents a 14.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,876.50. This trade represents a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,060 shares of company stock worth $4,477,083 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Down 3.2 %

FFIV opened at $257.42 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

