Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,950 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,472,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,851,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,943,000 after acquiring an additional 246,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,744,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,469,000 after acquiring an additional 26,189 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,751,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,647,000 after acquiring an additional 116,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,627,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,838,000 after acquiring an additional 49,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BEP stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.02. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $29.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.373 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -167.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Read Our Latest Report on BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.