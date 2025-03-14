Insider Selling: Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Insider Sells $99,469.38 in Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,469.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,937.94. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rollins Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ROL stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $53.72.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Rollins

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter worth $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Rollins by 4,272.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.