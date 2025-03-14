Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Stock Price Up 23.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Free Report) rose 23.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02). Approximately 565,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 128,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

Biome Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,633.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.95. The firm has a market cap of £515,558.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.26.

Biome Technologies Company Profile

The Group comprises two divisions, Biome Bioplastics Limited and Stanelco RF Technologies Limited. Biome Bioplastics is a leading developer of highly-functional, bio-based and biodegradable plastics. The company’s mission is to produce bioplastics that challenge the dominance of oil-based polymers. Stanelco RF Technologies designs, builds and services advanced radio frequency (RF) systems.

