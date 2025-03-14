Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Stock Price Down 10.2% – What’s Next?

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) dropped 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 584,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 20,250,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.71 million, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.28.

About Oriole Resources

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

Further Reading

