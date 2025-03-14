GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Up 35.1% – Time to Buy?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 35.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.47 ($0.03). 21,580,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,765% from the average session volume of 1,156,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.83 ($0.02).

GCM Resources Stock Up 15.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market cap of £6.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.09.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

