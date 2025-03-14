PFG Advisors Lowers Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in AppLovin by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in AppLovin by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $538.00 target price on shares of AppLovin and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.28.

APP opened at $272.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total transaction of $5,000,040.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,526,219.35. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at $201,675,501.85. This trade represents a 24.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,871 shares of company stock valued at $111,401,882. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

