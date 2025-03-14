Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 27,219 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the average daily volume of 18,010 put options.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:XLP opened at $79.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.99. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $72.93 and a 12-month high of $84.53.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 5,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 8,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

