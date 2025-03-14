SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Up 23% – Here’s What Happened

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 23% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.28 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). 21,655,865 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 489% from the average session volume of 3,676,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.10 ($0.08).

SolGold Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £283.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.01.

SolGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.