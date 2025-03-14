Monaco Asset Management SAM Has $412,000 Stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Monaco Asset Management SAM decreased its stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18. Galapagos NV has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen cut Galapagos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLPG

Galapagos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.