Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,908,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,963 shares during the period. Regal Rexnord makes up approximately 2.0% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $451,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 30.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.73 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.49. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Further Reading

