Monaco Asset Management SAM Has $702,000 Stock Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 104.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Inogen were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Inogen by 312.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 132,287 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Inogen by 167.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 51,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 32,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Inogen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Inogen by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Inogen by 72.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INGN. StockNews.com downgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Inogen Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $197.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

Inogen Profile

(Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.