Monaco Asset Management SAM Takes $999,000 Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 5.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,349,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,587,000 after buying an additional 303,870 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 813.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,458,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after buying an additional 335,966 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 1,158.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 833,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 766,971 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 816,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 295,025 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 2.8 %

WOLF stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.20). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WOLF. Mizuho dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

