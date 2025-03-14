ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,388,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 422,709 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 2.8% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $633,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.5 %

COP opened at $96.27 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $86.81 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $103.97.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arjun N. Murti bought 2,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,205. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,400. This trade represents a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.05.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

