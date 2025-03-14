Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Purchased by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 288.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,364 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 447,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 57,727 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 3,541.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 37,946 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maravai LifeSciences

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, General Counsel Kurt Oreshack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $125,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,618 shares in the company, valued at $843,118.54. This represents a 12.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVI. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

MRVI stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $611.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.08.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

