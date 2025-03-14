ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $129,000.

NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $56.98 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76.

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

