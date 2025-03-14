First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG) Holdings Raised by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 298.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 921.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 296,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 267,211 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 202,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 35,653 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 177,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 126,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

