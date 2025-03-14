PFG Advisors Sells 1,940 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $162.98 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $158.64 and a one year high of $233.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.