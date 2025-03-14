Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Stock Position Lifted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG opened at $210.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.93 and a 200-day moving average of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.88 and a 12-month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.