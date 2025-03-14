PFG Advisors Has $938,000 Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Celestica were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Celestica by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Celestica by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Celestica by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celestica alerts:

Insider Activity at Celestica

In other Celestica news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 9,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $1,216,476.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 175,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,373,832.04. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $2,468,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,134.32. This represents a 93.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 959,381 shares of company stock valued at $119,142,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Celestica

Celestica Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CLS stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $144.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Celestica

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.