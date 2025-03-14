PFG Advisors Has $938,000 Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Celestica were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Celestica by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Celestica by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Celestica by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Celestica
In other Celestica news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 9,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $1,216,476.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 175,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,373,832.04. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $2,468,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,134.32. This represents a 93.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 959,381 shares of company stock valued at $119,142,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Celestica Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of CLS stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $144.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
About Celestica
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
