SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,563 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

SPYG opened at $80.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average is $86.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $92.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.