PFG Advisors Buys 7,057 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 109.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 4,066.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYGH opened at $85.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.38. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $446.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.36.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

