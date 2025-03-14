HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,905,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,909 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $51,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,876,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,643,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,056,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,227,000 after acquiring an additional 341,396 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,136,000 after acquiring an additional 396,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,840,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,290,000 after acquiring an additional 21,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.