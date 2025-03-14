HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 71,016 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,125,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71,016 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $47,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

