HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 743,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,785 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $46,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,681,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HELO opened at $59.89 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

