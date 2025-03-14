SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $43,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,342,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,051,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,694,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,397,000 after buying an additional 740,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,290,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after buying an additional 591,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,872,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

