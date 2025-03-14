iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 301,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $39,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $130.62 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.43 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

