HighTower Advisors LLC Has $42.10 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,898 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $42,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

