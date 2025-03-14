Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3,828.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,635.67. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $104.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $110.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WEC shares. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

