IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Trimmed by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in IQVIA by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after acquiring an additional 452,029 shares during the period. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in IQVIA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV opened at $181.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.28 and a 1 year high of $256.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective (up from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.05.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

