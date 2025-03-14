UBS Group Lowers UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $10.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $10.01 on Thursday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,186,386.28. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,944.05. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in UiPath by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

