Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE RMT opened at $8.38 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%.

In other news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $497,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,120,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,142,163.48. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,489,500. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

