Comparing Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) and Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fidelity National Information Services and Bridger Aerospace Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 1 10 11 0 2.45 Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus target price of $88.65, indicating a potential upside of 27.08%. Bridger Aerospace Group has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 228.57%. Given Bridger Aerospace Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bridger Aerospace Group is more favorable than Fidelity National Information Services.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $10.13 billion 3.65 $1.45 billion $2.61 26.73 Bridger Aerospace Group $84.14 million 1.12 -$77.36 million ($1.37) -1.28

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Bridger Aerospace Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Bridger Aerospace Group. Bridger Aerospace Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Bridger Aerospace Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services 14.54% 17.30% 8.41% Bridger Aerospace Group -40.25% N/A -12.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.2% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Bridger Aerospace Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. It also offers trading and asset, lending, leveraged and syndicated loan markets, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

(Get Free Report)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 18 planes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.