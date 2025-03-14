Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Down 53.1% in February

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the February 13th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLC. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 559,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 309,585 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $2,468,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,389,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 88,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 53,648 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

FLC stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Featured Stories

