First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Stake Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,468,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,004,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 68,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FICS stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Profile

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

