LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Short Interest Down 53.8% in February

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the February 13th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.

LEG Immobilien Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEGIF opened at $72.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.80. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $104.10.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

