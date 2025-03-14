LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Short Interest Down 53.8% in February

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the February 13th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.
LEG Immobilien Trading Down 8.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LEGIF opened at $72.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.80. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $104.10.
About LEG Immobilien
