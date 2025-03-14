Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,430,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,755,000 after buying an additional 5,702,451 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,382,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,531,000 after buying an additional 2,296,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,045,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,408,000 after buying an additional 1,018,256 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,473,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,340,000 after purchasing an additional 894,562 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ADM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

