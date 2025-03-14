Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $47.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

