92,338 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 333,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 93,549 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 654,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after buying an additional 498,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,920,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1222 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

