Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 201 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 196.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.08.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE VLO opened at $125.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.94. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $116.84 and a one year high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.30%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

