Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,446 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in CSX were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of CSX by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 46,473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,374,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 612,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 653,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,549,000 after buying an additional 41,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

