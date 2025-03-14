Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hudbay Minerals Q1 Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Haywood Securities dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

HBM opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9,877.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

