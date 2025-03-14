Roth Capital Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for TSE:ASM

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report released on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at C$2.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of C$250.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 2.02. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$2.59.

In other news, Senior Officer Trevitt Jennifer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.12, for a total value of C$31,800.00. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

