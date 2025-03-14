Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 21,654 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $85.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.02. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

