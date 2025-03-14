Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Kering stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. Kering has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.2097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

