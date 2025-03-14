Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 284 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 180,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,489,000 after buying an additional 27,254 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $413.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.98 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.29%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

