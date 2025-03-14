Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Mowi ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGVY opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mowi ASA will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.