CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Receives $15.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRMD shares. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CorMedix from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CorMedix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CorMedix Trading Down 5.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 685.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,397 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CorMedix by 1,398.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 156,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CorMedix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,225,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CorMedix by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRMD opened at $10.38 on Friday. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.53.

CorMedix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.