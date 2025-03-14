CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Receives $15.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRMD shares. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CorMedix from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
Shares of CRMD opened at $10.38 on Friday. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.53.
CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.
