AGF Management Ltd. Takes Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $214,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares in the company, valued at $923,795.04. This represents a 18.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.48. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.80%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

