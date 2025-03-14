B. Riley Upgrades Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT) to “Strong-Buy”

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $216.87 million, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.03. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46.

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 million. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock

Performant Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

